Pictorial: National Bank of Malawi go green campaign 

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on conducted a national tree planting campaign dubbed ‘ Go-Green Campaign’ in Zomba, Blantyre, Mzuzu and Karonga in partnership with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and the Roman Catholic Church, Archdiocese of Blantyre on Saturday.

The Bank entered into a three year partnership with the two organisations in 2018 to plant 100,000 trees.

In the first year, 23,000 trees were planted followed by 40,000 trees in the second year and finally 37,000 trees in the final year.

The bank has spent more than K34 million on this campaign.

NBM Chief Executive Officer Macfussy Kawawa said the bank is impressed with the go-green campaign and also the survival rate of 80% of the trees planted adding that in some instances the bank worked with communities in weeding and putting fire breaks to protect the trees.

There will be more tree planting exercises in Chiradzulu, Thyolo and Lilongwe next week.

