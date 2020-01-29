Pictorial: National Bank of Malawi go green campaign 

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on conducted a national tree planting campaign dubbed ‘ Go-Green Campaign’ in Zomba, Blantyre, Mzuzu and Karonga in partnership with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and the Roman Catholic Church, Archdiocese of Blantyre on Saturday.

NBM Mzuzu Service Centre Manager Eric Munthali waters a tree at Moyale Barracks in Mzuzu 
Bregadier General Blaise Saenda Commander of 93rd Brigade waters a tree after planting it at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba
Monsignor Boniface Tamani (left) Vicar general of Blantyre Archidiocese of the Roman Catholic Church plants a tree at Kadikira Parish in Lunzu Blantyre
Peter Chipeta, Account Relationship Manager at NBM Mzuzu Service Centre waters a tree at Moyale Barracks in Mzuzu
An MDF soldier helps a school pupil to plant a tree at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba
NBM plc Chief Executive Officer Macfussy Kawawa plants a tree at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba 
NBM Karonga Service Centre Manager Frankling Banda (left) and Major Harold Zawanda from Chilumba Barracks
Franklin Banda NBM Karonga Service Centre Manager waters a tree at Chilumba Barracks on Saturday 25 January 2020
Catholic women plants trees at Kadikira Paish in Lunzu Blantyre on 25th January 2020

The Bank entered into a three year partnership with the two organisations in 2018 to plant 100,000 trees.

In the first year, 23,000 trees were planted followed by 40,000 trees in the second year and finally 37,000 trees in the final year.

The bank has spent more than K34 million on this campaign.

NBM Chief Executive Officer Macfussy Kawawa said the bank is impressed with the go-green campaign and also the survival rate of 80% of the trees planted adding that in some instances the bank worked with communities in weeding and putting fire breaks to protect the trees.

There will be more tree planting exercises in Chiradzulu, Thyolo and Lilongwe next week.

