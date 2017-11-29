Malawi U-20 prepare Cosafa with Wanderers friendly, winning 4-1

Malawi Under 20 have warmed up for the 2017 Mopani Copper Mines COSAFA Under-20 Championships with a 4-1 victory over TNM Super League leaders Be Forward Wanderers, a confidence booster ahead of their showing at the regional competition in Zambia from December 6-16.

The teams clashed in Blantyre at Chiwembe ground on Tuesday and it was the Junior Flames who were rampant against the Nomads.

The Junior Flames got their opener as Peter Banda combined well with Patrick Phiri to convert in the first 10 minutes. They dominated the first half and managed their other goals courtesy of Patrick Phiri and Mike Nkwate.

Wanderers did their best to get back into the game, but only a consolation goal from Mike Kaziputa was enough for the Lali-Lubani boys.

In his remarks, Malawi Under 20 coach Gerald Phiri hailed his side for their impressive performance and said they ready for Zambia trip.

“This friendly match has helped us coming together as a unit. I am very happy with the boys performance today, they are adapting very well to the tactical play we are implementing,” he said.

“It is also great for their confidence that they are scoring goals ahead of the tournament. We will conclude this past week’s camp and finalise our COSAFA Under-20 Championships squad during the week, before traveling to Zambia on Sunday.”

Malawi have a tough first round group as they tackle the likes of Zambia in their group.

