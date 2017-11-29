Malawi U-20 prepare Cosafa with Wanderers friendly, winning 4-1

Malawi Under 20  have warmed up for the 2017 Mopani Copper Mines COSAFA Under-20 Championships with a 4-1 victory over TNM Super League leaders Be Forward Wanderers, a confidence booster ahead of their showing at the regional competition in Zambia from December 6-16.

Junior Flames

The teams clashed in Blantyre at Chiwembe ground  on Tuesday  and it was the Junior Flames   who were rampant against  the Nomads.

 The Junior Flames  got their opener as  Peter Banda  combined well with Patrick Phiri to convert in the first 10 minutes. They  dominated the first half and managed their  other goals courtesy of Patrick Phiri and Mike Nkwate.

Wanderers  did their best to get back into the game, but only a consolation goal from Mike Kaziputa was enough for the Lali-Lubani boys.

In his remarks, Malawi Under 20 coach Gerald Phiri hailed his side for their impressive performance and said they ready for Zambia trip.

“This  friendly match has helped us  coming together as a unit. I am very happy with the boys performance today, they are adapting very well to the tactical play we are implementing,” he said.

“It is also great for their confidence that they are scoring goals ahead of the tournament. We will conclude this past week’s camp and finalise our COSAFA Under-20 Championships squad during the week,  before traveling to Zambia on Sunday.”

Malawi  have a tough first round group as they tackle the likes of Zambia in their group.

