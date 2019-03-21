Malawi U-23 stumble with Zambia’s Fashion: Promise fire in second leg

Malawi Under- 23 national football team coach Meke Mwase said said his charges made things difficult for themselves when they conceded a goal at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday after losing 0-1 but promised to come out strong in the second leg in Lusaka on Sunday.

Despite the loss, the junior Flames gave the homa fans hope on a rainy day with some flashes of good football and the for a place at Egpyt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final could still be there.

Malawi threatened early Peter Banda missed a close range in a one on one situation.

The first half was not as impressive as fans expected, Zambia’s best chance came a minute to half time but Klings Kangwa had his shot blocked.

Malawi conceded late in the game in the 76th minute when Belgium-based sensational striker Fashion Sakala headed into the net.

“We will go to Zambia with the hope to turn the tables. It’s mission possible, this is football. Not over until it is over,” said Mwase after the match.

“We are down but not out,” he stressed.

Zambia’s coach Beston Chembeshi said he expects an open game in the second leg.

“We expect Malawi to come with an attacking game. But we will be ready for them,” he said in post match interview.

