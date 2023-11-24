Malawi, UN sign US$1.7bn five-year cooperation framework towards accelerated SDGs attainment

Malawi and the United Nations (UN) on Thursday signed a five-year cooperation framework to facilitate accelerated achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national development priorities for the next five years.

The cooperation is worth US$1.7 billion. The signing ceremony of the cooperation framework took place at the Capital Hill in Lilongwe, with Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), Colleen Zamba, representing the Malawi Government.

In her remarks, Zamba said the signing of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Malawi 2024-2028 marks a new beginning, expressing optimism for meaningful transformation in the years ahead.

“We have much work ahead on this collective journey to uplift the lives and hopes of all Malawians and I want to re-affirm the government’s commitment to the Cooperation Framework. “I also wish to recognise the extensive collaboration between the Government of Malawi and the UN country team, who have worked hard for the past year to shape this ambitious yet achievable roadmap aligning to Malawi 2063 and medium-term development plans,” said Zamba. She said the framework clearly articulates integrated solutions across four priority areas requiring continued partnership including Sustainable, diversified, and inclusive economic growth, Strengthened institutional governance; Sustainable investments in human capital development and Climate change adaptation; and environmental sustainability. In her remarks, UN representative in Malawi, Rebecca Ada Donto, stated that the framework, which already has approximately $600 million allocated, will significantly contribute to realizing Malawi’s 2063 agenda, especially in areas such as education, health, and climate change adaptation.

