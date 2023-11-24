MACRA Disciplinary Committee in contempt of court over Elvin Mwapasa, to appear before IRC on Nov. 29

Members of the Disciplinary Committee of the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) will, on November 29, 2023, appear before the Industrial Relations Court in Blantyre for defying a court order that stopped them from conducting a disciplinary hearing against Deputy Director of Finance, Elvin Mwapasa.

Mwapasa obtained the injunction allegedly because the Authority was refusing to give him necessary documents and information, which was crucial in his defence.

However, the Committee led by Broadcasting Director, Zadziko Mankhambo, went ahead and conducted the hearing effectively defying the court order that stopped the process.

The development has prompted Mwapasa to instruct his lawyers to commence legal proceedings against members of the Committee for their action.

Court documents we have seen tells the contemnors that applicant (Mwapasa) will bring an application at the Industrial Relations Court at Blantyre Registry on November 29, 2023, for the commencement of the proceedings against the contemnors.

“….as the matter can be heard for an order that the above named contemnors be heard in contempt of court and be dealt with accordingly for knowingly, intentionally, deliberately disobeying/violating the order of this court dated 10th August 2023 by contemptuously holding a disciplinary hearing in respect of the 1 st Applicant on the 10th of November 2023. The contemnors are put on notice that during the hearing of the application aforesaid, the 1st applicant will seek an order that the contemnors be condemned to costs of this application,” reads the court document in our possession.

