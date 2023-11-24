ACHA donates relief items to Cyclone Freddy cervical cancer survivors in Chikwawa

African Cervical Health Alliance (ACHA) in partnership with Women’s Coalition Against Cancer (WOCACA) recently donated assorted items of food, non-food items and cash to Tikondane Women’s Group (cervical cancer survivors) in Chikwawa district, Malawi.

WOCACA presented the donated items totalling MK1 million on behalf of ACHA of which WOCACA is a member under the coordination of KILELE Health Kenya with support from FIND.

The donation was part of efforts by ACHA to support the fight against cervical cancer in the Africa

ACHA is a network of grassroots Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Africa, working together across diverse geographies, to put community action centre stage in the elimination of cervical cancer in Africa.

ACHA is governed by a dedicated Steering Committee comprising representatives from member organizations, including WOCACA, who bring diverse expertise, perspectives, and experiences

Falesi Wajomba, chairperson of the women’s group, speaking at the handing over ceremony, expressed deep gratitude for the donations.

Wajomba highlighted how the aid will significantly benefit not only the members of the group but also the surrounding communities affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Village Headman Kanthefa from Kabudula village echoed these sentiments, praising the timely support provided to women actively educating their communities about cervical cancer. And the donation will be a big motivation and give hope to them after losing their crops and animals through cyclone freddy.

Maud Mwakasungula, WOCACA Executive Director, speaking on behalf of ACHA, encouraged the women and thanked them for their efforts in making a difference in the communities and more in the fight against cervical cancer.

She further said the group was identified because ACHA is about empowering and education women and communities on cervical health. Maud then presented to women group Two Hundred Thousand Malawi Kwacha to help them in their cervical cancer activities.

Speaking also at the event Lovenes Santhu and Margaret Muskambo of Chikwawa District Health office from the Ministry of Health said the support will encourage initiative by Tikondane Women Group to reach more women to undergo cervical cancer screening.

The CECAP coordinator commended the women group who are cervical cancer survivors for assisting in reducing the number of cases in the district.

WOCACA is a registered cancer organization in Malawi founded by women and girls who have been directly or indirectly affected by cancer.

The organization is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of rural women and girls, ensuring that they have the support, and knowledge necessary to prevent, detect, and manage cancers effectively.

