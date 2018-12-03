Malawi University of Science and Technology launch innovation scholar programme

December 3, 2018

Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must)is launching innovation programme to build capacity among administrators, faculty members, students and other stakeholders.

The programme will be launched on Tuesday at the Must campus in Thyolo.

According to Dr David Mkwambisi, the head of industrial research at Must, the programme which will run until 2020,  will focus on health, automatic financial management systems and establishing innovation groups, among others.

Said Mkwambisi: “We are also interested in working with individual Malawians that are already doing innovations and technologies to solve specific problems.”

The programme is funded by USAid to the tune of $2 million (about K735 million).

 

