Malawians up against blowing tax payer money on cocaine suspect

Some Malawians have taken up on social media to urge the government not to blow tax-payer money to monitor a case of a Malawian woman in Hong Kong who is answering charges of drug trafficking.

The case is currently underway in Hong Kong, which is under the administration of the Chinese government.

This was after it was revealed the government has sent a delegation tomonitor the case involving a 29-year-old Malawian Estina Mukasera who faces a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

“Money used to send the delegation from the Malawian embassy in China to Hong Kong is enough to buy medicine in our hospitals and save lives. She found herself in Hong Kong because she has the miney,” said one post on face book.

Other posts wondered how many cases of Malawians the debt ridden Malawi government can monitor outside the country, saying the government is setting a bad precedent for criminals.

Parliamentary committee on International Relations chairman Alex Meja said ministry of Foreign Affairs officials have confirmed that they have told the Malawi ambassador to Hong Kong or his representative to be present during the case.

“We have been assured that she will have a legal representation. The Republic of China in Hong Kong will provide the legal representation. In addition, a representative of the Malawi government will be there too,” said Meja.

Meja said his committee has had a series of meetings with officials from the Chinese embassy who assured that Mukasera will have a fair trial, saying an interpreter has already been identified.

He said Hong Kong will provide a lawyer for Mukasera.

Chairman of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition Robert Mkwezalamba said human rights activists were following the case very closely.

“We want the court to follow an international law,” said Mkwezalamba.

Mukasera was arrested on August 10 after she was allegedly found with cocaine.

