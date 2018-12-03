Malawians up against blowing tax payer money on cocaine suspect

Some Malawians have taken up on social media to urge the government not to blow tax-payer money to monitor a case of a Malawian woman in Hong Kong who is answering charges of drug trafficking.
The case is currently underway in Hong Kong, which is under the administration of the Chinese government.
This was after it was revealed the government has sent a delegation tomonitor the case involving a 29-year-old Malawian Estina Mukasera who faces a mandatory death sentence if convicted.
“Money used to send the delegation from the Malawian embassy in China to Hong Kong is enough to buy medicine in our hospitals and save lives. She found herself in Hong Kong because she has the miney,” said one post on face book.
Other posts wondered how many cases of Malawians the debt ridden Malawi government can monitor outside the country, saying the government is setting a bad precedent for criminals.
Parliamentary committee on International Relations chairman Alex Meja said ministry of Foreign Affairs officials have confirmed that they have told the Malawi ambassador to Hong Kong or his representative to be present during the case.
“We have been assured that she will have a legal representation. The Republic of China in Hong Kong will provide the legal representation. In addition, a representative of the Malawi government will be there too,” said Meja.
Meja said his committee has had a series of meetings with officials from the Chinese embassy who assured that Mukasera will have a fair trial, saying an interpreter has already been identified.
He said Hong Kong will provide a lawyer for Mukasera.
Chairman of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition Robert Mkwezalamba said human rights activists were following the case very closely.
“We want the court to follow an international law,” said Mkwezalamba.
Mukasera was arrested on August 10 after she was allegedly found with cocaine.
I suspect there is a strong connection. Our politicians know this lady or her relations. Why the attention is coming from authorities? Why is she treated in a special way? Mwina wina wake wachilire anapindula naye mzimayiyu, ndudabwa kwambiri?
How many Chinese do we see in our courts and later on in our jails? As soon as they arrested the embassy tells APM to release them and more aid is coming then they back in these shops or with forex or prohibited animal products back to china scot free! We on the other hand have our people executed in their land! No one deserves to be killed sent her home to face malawi jail is where is has to serve her sentence.
Government must come in to Protect its Citizen Please osapangila nkhanza mwana wa anzanu, lets Civic Educate our young women not be carried away by Foreigners kunamizidwa kuti awakwatila and mapeto ake akugwirisidwa ntchito zimenezi
WHILE WE RESPECT THE LIFE OF OUR FELLOW MALAWIAN- WHY TRAVELLING TO CHINA THE WHOLE DELIGATION WHEN THEY CAN NEGOTIATE WITH THE CHINESE /HONG KONG EMBASSY HERE AT HOME ? WHAT IS THE USE OF HAVING EMBASSIES HERE AT HOME THEN ?? MOREOVER THE WOMAN LOOKS MORE LIKELY A NIGERIAN THAN NATIVE MALAWIAN–
What is very special about this case? It is over publicized compared to other cross-border cases involving Malawians. I am not saying I cherish her impending execution but I was just wondering why all this attention.
Let the go and find out what exactly is happening. We ate a God Featong nation.
she is a beauty. Wawona maberewo.
I totally agree with you…..why this case so special? Is she related to CSOs or she was sent by Big men?!