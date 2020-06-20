Malawi veep Chilima:’We will have a new president … it will be Chakwera’

Promises have been made, slogans shouted, jokes cracked and prayers said. The campaign is drawing to an end. Vice President Salous Chilima has said opposition Tonse Alliance is confident of winning the Tuesday fresh presidential polls and has urged President Peter Mutharika to start packing saying the game is over for him and that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera will be elected the sixth president of the country.

Chilima said this at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre where he held his final campaign rally, one of the loudest.

He said it is clear that people are tired of Mutharika and his rule and want change.

” Professor Mutharika, Sir, people do not want you. Start saying farewell because the game is over for you. Chakwera is becoming President come Tuesday,” said Chilima.

He warned District Commissioners (DCs) – who are Returning Officers for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) – against being part of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rigging tactics.

Chilima said some DCs are calling presiding officers and opposition monitors to bribe them.

“I urge you District Commissioners, do not play with the anger and will of these people. They have come here in large numbers because they do not like Mutharika. Let us love our country,” said Chilima.

The Veep also urged Tonse alliance monitors to be vigilant on Tuesday starting from voting, counting and to announcement of results.

“Do not be carried away by financial and material offers from DPP. You are there to protect every vote so please be vigilant,” said Chilima

Speaking earlier, Traditional Authority Zingwangwa said people have fallen in love with Tonse alliance beauase of its policies such as cheaf fertilizer which she said has forced DPP to copy.

T/A Zingwangwa said people love Chilima because he is humble and blends well with all categories of people, making reference to Chilima who walked from Ndirande all the way to Njamba.

UTM Regional Governor Steve Mikaya said President Muthrika and DPP were afraid of the elections and employed delaying tactics because they are aware they have lost popularity and support.

Mikaya urged Tonse alliance to unite the country and support every Malawian without looking at regional and tribal divide once voted into government.

