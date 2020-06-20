Chakwera’s final push, welcomes Chimunthu: I am ready to govern Malawi

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera who leads the nine-party Tonse Alliance has said he is ready for the fresh presidential election slated for Tuesday and that he is well prepared to govern Malawi is elected as the country’s next leader.

Chakwera said this at a final campaign rally he held at Mtsiriza Community Ground in Lilongwe.

He told crowds that he was confident he would win the forthcoming election and has plans to fix the scourge of unemployment, the country’s ailing economy, land expropriation as well as education, among other issues.

Former speaker of Parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda and Peter Mutharika’s former youth services adviser Songazaudzu Sajeni were some of the high-profile individuals at the rally.

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enoch Chihana who was in South Africa came for the final rally.

In his address, Chakwera encouraged Malawians to go and vote for the good of Malawi.

“We must look to the future when we make our choice on Tuesday,” he said.

““We have a date with destiny. Our destiny is a new Malawi that benefits everyone,” said Chakwera.

He said: “We want new Malawi where teachers will be able to access their salaries in time. We want Malawi where security officers will be able to have new sets of uniforms and proper housing.”

Chakwera, a former Assemblies of God preacher, finished his speech with the word of prayer for the elections.

In his prayer, Chakwera asked God to block any rigging plot.

The desire for change is understandable. Malawi’s economy is shattered. The country has enormous debts, soaring unemployment and impoverishment.

