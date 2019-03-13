Malawi veep convoy stuck in Mzimba muddy road: Chilima gets first hnNd experience of bad roads

Vice President and UTM leader Saulos Chilima’s convoy got stuck in the mud on the Khosolo and Luwerezi road in Mzimba forcing him and his team to spend at least two hours on the spot on Tuesday.

Chilima out of the car to see the state of the road

Chilima and his UTM team help push the car

No easy road: UTM car being pushed

Chilima had just held an Imbizo at Khosolo and was going for another imbizo at Luwerezi as he finalized his 5 day visit to the northern region.

Ironically, budget for upgrading of the road was approved and funds provided for but nothing has been done on the ground so far.

Speaking at Luwerezi, UTM shadow MP for Mzimba Luwerezi Erick Chirwa said he Chilima had first hand experience of the Khosolo- Luwerezi road hence he was not going to talk about it’s sad state.

“Since you have seen and experienced it yourself, you have seen the gravity of the poor road network in this area but am happy that when you become President of this country on May 21 you will sort out this issue, ” said Chirwa.

In his remarks,  Chilima said it is sad that after 54 years of  independence,  the country still have such poor roads which are more of death traps to the people in the area.

He wondered why the whole Mzimba district do not have upgraded roads apart from the M1 which is just a passing road from other districts.

“The country needs to have better road network if we are to have real development. It is not fair that someone sits in the office convinced that the country is being run well while citizens use these kind of roads,” lamented Chilima.

He said when UTM gets in government in two months time, will improve the living conditions of people including upgrading the roads.

“Development is done by money which people pay tax, the money will not come from Saulos Chilima or any of us politicians, it is your own money, we just facilitate and lead on how we can implement the projects, ” said Chilima.

Mneneri wa Mulungu
Guest
Mneneri wa Mulungu

Kusakasa mavoti but once elected you will forget kuti you stuck one time. Only the kingdom of God is very good omwe tikuuyembezera. I know anthu asapephelanu will ask kuti nanga bwanji osapita kufumuko panopa? Jesus said dikilani ndi kupephera that is what I am doing.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
Maliboyi
Guest
Maliboyi

Never seen this since decades ago, you have my vote.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago

