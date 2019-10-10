Malawi VP Chimulirenji mourns slain police officer, condoles family

State Vice President Everton Chimulirenji has mourned slain police officer Usumani Imedi, saying his death whilst trying to bring peace at Nsundwe in Lilongwe shows his brevity and patriotism.

Chimulirenji said this when he went to condole the family of Imedi on Thursday in chief Makanjira’s area in Mangochi, a day after the police officer was buried at his home village.

“The manner in which he died is not only tragic and painful but shows that he was brave and ready to die for the country,” he said.

Imedi was stoned to death when he led a group of police officers to bring peace in the area after a self-styled vigilante group blocked roads to stop ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) attend a political rally held by President Peter Mutharika in Kawale, Lilongwe.

Chimulirenji said the government was shocked with the death.

“It is unbelievable that today we could gather here and address Superitendent Usumani as ‘late’ when two days ago he was full of life and ready to serve his nation as usual” lamented the Vice President.

He assured the bereaved family and all the people that all those who took part in the killing will be prosecuted.

“We will do everything to have perpetrators face the wrath of the law. It is sad that some people think they are more important than others – why taking away other people’s lives. Whether they did it on their own or influenced by others…we will come after them. This is unacceptable. We will protect the legacy of this country as a peace loving one” said Chimulirenji.

Chimulirenji consoled the widow of Imedi with K1 million and the parents of the slain cop with K500 000 cash, explaining he had been delegated by President Peter Mutharika.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :