Chimdzeka asks government to tarmac Nambuma-Dzenza Road

Member of parliament for Dowa South, Gladwell Kachikungu Chimdzeka (Malawi Congress Party – MCP) has asked government to prioritise tarmaking the Nambum- Dzenza road saying it is a rich agricultural area.

Chimdzeka said in an interview that the road once tarmacked a lot of agricultural produce could easily find their way into Lilongwe hence will help reduce commodity prices.

“This road is very crucial to the development of Lilongwe and Dowa and my plea to government is that it should e tarmacked. In Nambuma farmers grow a lot of crops and with better access to the city then prices of agricultural produce will definitely be reduyced,” he explained.

Chimdzeka, who is a business mogul having inherited some of the properties his father the late Emmanuel Chimdzeka former mayor of Lilongwe left behind, says he believes if the Nambuma-Area 25 road is tarmacked it will open up this rich agricultural area.

“There are a lot of farmers in this part of Dowa but they have challenges to take their produce to the market because of poor roads. All the roads to Nambuma are in bad state because they have not been upgraded but I believe once this is done the area can be opened up,” said Chimdzeka.

Chimdzeka who ascended to the position of MP having defeated the likes

of David Bisnowaty, Newton Kambala, Chrissie Tembo, Elizabeth hipasula, Bareka Kamanga, Henry Kalonga and Kenedy kholo in the May elections, says he is very ambitious and wants to transform the whole constituency.

“I want to make sure that my constituents have good portable water, secondary schools, teacher houses as well as electricity. I have the hope that this will be done within my term of office so that I can be reelected. With proper support everything is possible,” said Chimdzeka.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma could not immediately comment on the matter.

One of the constituents in the area Edward Balasa commended Chimdzeka for drilling boreholes in the area saying many constituents are now benefitting.

“Water availability was a huge problem but thanks to Chimdzeka things are now changing. Our prayer is that he should not backslide now that he got our votes. We also want to be seeing him in our constituents every weekend,” said Balasa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :