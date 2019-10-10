Police held responsible for child death at Queens Hospital, says Malawi rights commission

State rights body, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has confirmed that a child died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre due to effects of teargas which the police threw at the hospital during anti-Jane Ansah protests recently.

MHRC commissioner Rosemary Kanyuka said this when the commission addressed the media on the post-election political tension.

She said MHRC has evidence that the child died due to the effects of the teargas which the police launched at the hospital to smoke out the anti-Jane Ansah protesters who were legally marching and give way to an illegal march by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets.

“The country is now degenerating into lawlessness and anarchy,” said Kanyuka.

She also condemned the beating of Justin Phiri by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers in Karonga.

Phiri later died of his wounds.

The commission also expressed great concern over reports of arbitrary arrests following the killing of a police officer at Nsundwe in Lilongwe.

Kanyuka urged the police to observe the rule of law when making arrests.

She then urged all stakeholders in the country to retain law and order.

