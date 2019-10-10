Police deny rights defenders access to Nsundwe forces violence suspects

Rights activists, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on Thursday failed to meet and assess their conditions 41 suspects in the violence and murder of a police officer at Nsundwe in Lilongwe.

The HRDC officials, who included its chairperson Timothy Mtambo, vice chairperson Gift Trapence and Madonald Sembereka had gone to Lilongwe police station in Area 3, to verify reports that the police were torturing the suspects with some of them denied food for days.

“Our visit was propelled by the reports of mistreatment of the suspects whilst in police custody but we have not been allowed to see them,” said Mtambo.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.

Some of the demonstrators who participate in anti-Jane Ansah protests organised by the HRDC come from Nsundwe.

However, the area has now been synonymous with violence as a self-proclaimed vigilante group calling itself Nsundwe forces has been unleashing terror activities in post-election violence.

