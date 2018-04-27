Malawi woman believed dead is found alive 3 years later: Eunice Monjeza

The Monjeza family of Katoto residential area in the city of Mzuzu had a thanks-giving mass on Saturday April 21 2018 at their residence, to thank God for their daughter, Eunice Monjeza, who people believed died and was laid to rest in 2015, but is still alive.

Nyasa Times found out that the girl was at Skyway Private Secondary School in Mzuzu and while at a SCOM meeting in 2015, she started complaining about severe headache. Her parents took her to Mumbwe Private Hospital where she was referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital and never lasted for an hour before finally passing on.

Her body was taken to her home village in Mulanje where it was buried. But her mother was not satisfied with the sudden demise of her daughter and started seeking help from both religious people and herbalists.

It is through such consultations that she was told that the girl was not dead but captured mysteriously through magic to work for one of her father’s relations in the southern region of Malawi. It is alleged that a reliable herbalist told her that what they had buried was a “banana stem” but the girl was alive elsewhere.

Since then, the family has spent a lot of money including selling one of their vehicles in paying the said reliable herbalist who Nyasa Times understands is based in Mozambique (the family was not willing to grant interview to any media house).

Finally, the said herbalist, after a long magical process of recovering the girl, brought the girl to Mzuzu this year, this April and the family which has a Catholic faith, decided to have a thanksgiving mass at their residence in Katoto.

One woman who attended the mass on Saturday, told Nyasa Times that she knew the girl very well and she vividly remembers the death of the girl.

“The only thing that I have noticed is that she was dark in complexion but now she is lighter in complexion and she has grown up. She is the very same girl that we mourned for at Katoto in 2015 before her body was taken for burial to the south,” explained the woman who did not want her name to be mentioned.

