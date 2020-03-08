Malawi women advised to be ‘prayer warriors’

National Chairperson for the World Day of Prayer, Esther Grant has advised women in the country to be prayerful so as to deal with some of the challenges the country is facing.

Grant made the call on Friday during World Day of Prayers which took place at College of Medicine, Sports Complex Ground in Blantyre.

Grant said the country is passing through a difficult time a thing which is also affecting women hence the need for them to utilize prayers in their daily lives.

“As women we have an advantage because when we pray, God answers our prayers. That is why in all the challenges we face as women, we must use prayer as a weapon to change our situation.

“All challenges that women encounter can be overcome by prayer, Jesus should be at the front of every Christian, and I can assure you that no matter the situation, when we walk with Christ, we will overcome every challenge,” Grant advised.

She further said that after the organized prayers, women will continue doing their charity programs in their regions as one way of helping others.

“We have gathered here for us to pray for our lives, our country as well as our neighboring country Zimbabwe which is also passing through difficult times but after here women will continue doing charity programs in their regions as one way of doing words of God,” she added

The prayers were attended by the First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika who donated K1million towards charity programs by the organizing committee of the World Day of Prayers.

The prayers were held under the theme, Rise! Take your Mat and Walk”.

