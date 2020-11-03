Malawi women football team leave for Cosafa on Wednesday 

The Malawi national women football team will on Wednesday fly out to South Africa for the 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championship scheduled between 3-14 November in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The team will depart through Kamuzu International airport.

Coach McNelbert Kazuwa has named his final 20-member squad as he looks forward to lead the team to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2011.

The scorchers will start this year’s group stages campaign against Lesotho on 7th November before facing Zambia two days later.

Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Mercy Sikelo Samir Amidu

DEFENDERS

Chimwemwe Madise Emily Jossam Maureen Phiri Patricia Nyirenda Ruth Nyirongo Saliva January Tiwonge Phiri

MIDFIELDERS

Madyina Nguluwe Chikondi Gondwe Limbikani Chikupira Sabinah Thom Salome Vinkhumbu Wezzie Mvula Zainab Kapanda

STRIKERS

Asimenye Simwaka Mary Chavinda Tabitha Chawinga Temwa Chawinga

