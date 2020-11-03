MyBucks sponsors Lilongwe fitness for health aerobics mania with K1.5m

MyBucks Banking Corporation has sponsored The Fitness Revival Brigade (FRB) with MK1.5 Million toward the upcoming Fitness for Health 2 hours Aerobics Mania slated for Saturday at Bingu National Stadium from 6-8am.

Chandy Chidothe, who is leader of the group, hailed MyBucks for sponsoring the event and described the donation as timely.

“We approached My Bucks Banking Corporation to sponsor the event in Lilongwe and they responded positively. This sponsorship of MK1,500,000.00 is a milestone to us as it will make our initiative go even further than what we anticipated,” said Chidothe.

Chidothe said so far FRB had 8 successful events across Malawi in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre with an aim to reach to all parts of the country.

He said headlining the event on Saturday will be renowned Blantyre Fitness trainers, Musclemanzy who is also former 2017 Mr. Malawi Body Building Champion and Carol with an E-a lady of distinction fondly known by her dancing antics in Zumba, SuperDT.

“For the first time we are introducing to our Lilongwe fans Mr. 5’9 the beast. We guarantee a fun filled sweaty session of aerobics than you have ever experienced before” Chidothe said.

On his part MyBucks Brand and PR Manager, Tidzi Chalamba said they are very happy to be associated with this noble and exciting event which is in line with one of the banks strategic intent of becoming the Best Bank in Malawi by Social Impact.

“At MyBucks, we are very pleased to partner with FRB on this noble cause as this initiative will go a long way in creating the necessary awaness that is needed to curb the prevalence of NCD’s that are posing a real threat in the country based on the latest stats from WHO. Through this sponsorship, we believe that we will contribute to making a positive social impact to the overall community that we operate in,” she said.

Chalamba added: “At MyBucks they are passionate about your passions- thus we will support things that Malawians are passionate about and currently adopting Healthy Lifestyles is the trending passion point for many that we would like to promote further going forward.”

MyBucks Malawi is a fullyfledged bank with branches in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba, Mangochi, Dzaleka, Kasungu and Madisi. Currently, it has a fully-fledged delivery channel of 17 branches, over 80 agents, and 30 ATMS across the country, offering a full range of banking products and services that include Bancassurance and microfinance products.

