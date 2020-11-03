Mtopwa suspend 4 players for Covid-19 breach

Mtopwa FC has suspended four players for breaking Covid-19 sports guidelines, the club have confirmed.

Captain Happy Kasamba alongside his vice Mphatso Magaleta, Jowado Kanjuzi and Mark Lameck are among those suspended.

The club claims that the three defenders and a midfielder were during the weekend of 30th October and 01 November, 2020 seen participating in games not sanctioned by the club in Bangwe Township.

A brief statement from the club said: “The four players have been handed a two months suspension with immediate effect for breaking club’s code of conduct in conformity with Covid-19 sports guidelines.”

Meanwhile, the team has implored upon its players to continue adhering to Covid-19 Sports guidelines.

Mtopwa FC resumed training last week after following the decision by the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 to lift the ban on all Sporting activities imposed in March this year due to the threat of Covid-19.

In lifting the suspension early last, month, the Taskforce on Covid-19 called for strict adherence to Covi-19 preventive measures that include COVID-19 tests on all players, technical panel and support staff, social distancing as well as sanitizing before, during and after training.

