Msakakuwona confident Malawi U-17 to break Zambia jinx in Cosafa

Malawi Under-17 Football Team coach DeKrerk Msakakuwona believes his charges can turn-around Zambia in this year’s COSAFA Men’s Under-17 Championship.

Msakakuona was reacting to a draw which saw Malawi fall together with Zambia, in a Group B that also has Botswana and Comoros.

Zambia have been a barrier for Malawi in three recent occasions including last year when Malawi hosted the event.

But Msakakuona believes his team can do something new even though they are in the same group with Zambia again.

“We just need to set ourselves ready for the tournament by regrouping which will happen early this week. I know by the end of the week, come next week, we will have a picture of who is going to make it to the final squad.

“Zambia has been our stumbling block as far as the qualifying for the semifinals is concerned but with good preparation and planning, we can do well against these teams.” Msakakuona said.

South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe and e-Swatini (formerly Swaziland) have been drawn in Group A of Under-17 Championship to be held from November 19-29.

Group winners and runners-up will proceed to the semi-finals.

The two sides that contest in the final of the 2020 competition will also earn their place at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations next year.

Malawi Under-17 will regroup next week in preparation for the tournament, according to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) director of competitions and communication Gomezgani Zakazaka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares