Malawi women in arts and entertainment lead Covid-19 campaign

Malawi young female voices in the arts and entertainment industry have come together for a campaign encouraging fans to stay home, stay safe and wash hands.

The campaign, championed by Malawian Girls Rock, features media personalities, artists and leading voices in the sector.

Some of the artists and media personalities include singers; Rina, Beanca, Kim of Diamonds, Sangie, Aycee among others.

According to Malawian Girls Rock founder Hazel Mak, it is a virtual campaign that will also include motivational messages from each of the women involved over the next few weeks.

“I think that this situation has its pros and cons. As an artist we have the responsibility to keep our patrons safe in the wake of this pandemic. Our political leaders have not portrayed this sense of responsibility and I think it’s dangerous,” Hazel Mak observed.

Hazel Mak further noted that the pandemic has been good for artists in a sense that it has acted as a catalyst to think outside the box.

“The industry itself stays evolving. We must move with the times and create different ways to interact with our fans. Businesses find different ways to survive and so we must to the same.

“It should also stand as a wake up call for female artists to be more involved in different ways of making money and not placing all eggs in one basket,” she advised.

On her part, Rina urged Creatives to look at ways of monetizing their talents during a lockdown.

“This has affected the arts as a whole but has given room for growth. Creatives must now look at ways of monetizing their talent during this lockdown and gladly it has already begun with the encouragement of music single and compilation sales along with online concerts. Looking forward to digital growth in the digital era in the midst of a pandemic,” Rina explained.

Malawian Girls Rock is a womens empowerment platform founded by Liyaya hit-maker Hazel Mak.

The platform focuses on empowering young women through providing a safe space to discuss issues that affect them such as forced/child marriages, education, business and entrepreneurship across all sectors.

