Malawi women’s footballer joins Zambian club

Nyasa Bullets Women forward Vanessa Chikupira has completed a move to Zambia’s Green Buffaloes.

According to a statement the 27-year-old forward signed a one-year contract and finer details about the deal were not disclosed.

Chikupira, who joined the club in 2022, helped the team to win the Southern Region FAM Women’s League title having scored 43 goals.

In the just ended campaign, she scored 46 goals despite the team failing to win the league as Kukoma Ntopwa Super Queens took the honours.

Chikupira becomes the third player to secure a professional deal abroad following Emily Jossam who joined another Zambian outfit Zesco as well as Mary Chabvinda who joined Rwandan club Rayon Sports Women.

Malawi National Women’s Football League chairperson Adellaide Migogo applauded the players, saying her exposure would help the national team.

She also said securing such deals would aspire more players to take up the sport seriously.

“This is what we needed to produce more players to play for professional football. Just will offer a chance to earn more while their expose would also benefit the national team team,” said Migogo.

Malawi has European-based professional Tabitha Chawinga, who is plying her trade at PSG Women in France while her sister Temwa’s four-year contract at Chinese club Jiangsu Sunning has expired.

She said she is weighing options whether to join European clubs or remain in China.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!