NBM donates K30m worth of items  half-way through ’12 Days of Christmas’ 

Bank of the nation, National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated various items worth K30 million to six education and health institutions in the country through its ‘12 Days of Christmas’ initiative.

Launched in 2021, the initiative involves 12 selected NBM Service Centres led by their managers, donating items to institutions in 12 districts for 12 days during the festive season.

This year, the initiative commenced on 7 December 2023 with Henderson Street Centre donating blankets, buckets and food items worth K5 million to Mpemba Reformatory Centre in Blantyre.

Zomba Mental Hospital was the second beneficiary getting sewing machines, heavy duty shaving machines, Television screens, and sanitary pads through Zomba Service Centre, while Balaka Primary School received desks from Balaka Service Centre.

Ntcheu Service Centre chose Mlangeni Police Training School where they donated computer set, printer, and chairs, while the fifth donation was desks by Kasungu Service Centre to Kasungu Boma Community Day Secondary School (CDSS).

Unlike other facilities, Nchalo Health Centre will benefit through infrastructure reconstructions and maintenance, and water connections made by Nchalo Service Centre.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa expressed satisfaction with how the first half has progressed.

“As National Bank of Malawi (NBM), we are duty bound to positively impact on the lives of Malawians throughout the year. But also, 12 Days of Christmas presents the opportunity for our Service Centre managers to engage even more with their operating communities. We look forward to closing off the initiative with a donation in Nkhotakota this week,” she said.

Principal at Mpemba Reformatory Centre, Mike Maulidi hailed NBM plc for remembering them.

“The donation will help us in the reformation process for the children. We have a lot of children here and therefore these items will help solve some of our problems for their day-to-day use and also ensure they have enough food,” he said.

The remaining donations will be done at Area 25 Health Centre, Thyolo District Hospital and Rafik Foundations, among others.

