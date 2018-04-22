Malawi youngster signs for Manchester City

The future of Malawi football appears to be heading in the right direction as reports reaching Nyasa Times suggest, one of the talented Malawian youngsters has been signed up by the newly crowned English premiership Champions Manchester City.

Theo Chimpango , son to UK based lawyer Boniface Chimpango has managed to finally put pen to paper and join the development ranks of the club starting as an Under 9’s player.

After Manchester City Scouts discovered his mesmerizing talent two years ago , 8 year old Theo Chimpango has been in the academy system of the club as he tried to see if finally he will end up breaking through and getting a contract.

The good news came on Wednesday when the youngster signed his first contract and became an official Manchester city Under 9 player at a ceremony held at the Etihad stadium.

Speaking to the media, Young Theo’s dad , Boniface Chimpango expressed his excitement with the development and confirmed the news that indeed the youngster has joined City ranks .

“ The club said they love his style of play and will now sign him up to continue his development so that one day when he is older can play for the main team and feature in the premier league” said Chimpango.

Academy football is very competitive in the UK and to officially sign a contract is no mean achievement. Theo plays as a forward and looks up to strikers like Sergio Aguero as his inspiration.

Malawians in the city of Manchester shared their excitement of the good news . Avid football fan and Chelsea supporter Amos Lungu told Nyasa Times that “ having watched Theo Chimpango play his football, I knew the youngster would be a great star, he has the natural talent “

In future Theo will make a choice to either play for England or Malawi as he qualifies for both. His Dad however said Playing for the Malawi would always be the first option “ He is a prospect for the flames and we will make sure that he doesnt forget his roots, added Boniface Chimpango, who also runs his own law firm Crown and Law Solicitors in the city of Manchester.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :