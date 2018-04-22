Nomads leave it late as Kajembe grabs winner against Masters: Malawi TNM Super League

Against Masters Security dogs of war approach, champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers dogged it out. A goal from super substitute Julius Kajembe in the dying minutes of the match ensured the Lalique Lugano Road outfit collect maximum points with a narrow 1-0 in the TNM Super League on Saturday at Balaka Stadium.

It was a rather pedestrian opening 15 minutes with neither side really able to create any significant goalscoring chances.

In fact, the first real effort on goal only came in the 20th minute as Peter Wadabwa’s shot was saved by the crossbar with Chimwemwe Kunkwawa already beaten.

Just after the half hour mark the visitors fashioned their first scoring chance when Eneya Banda beat two defenders on his way into the box, but saw his close-range effort cleared off by Richard Chipuwa.

Precious Sambani then nearly gave the Nomads the lead in the 40th minute when he let fly from long range, but saw his powerful shot went wide.

Then, Masters dominated the proceedings of the game but their front line was blunt as they missed too many scoring opportunities.

Joseph Kamwendo also nearly registered his name on the scoring sheet when his thunderous shot outside the box was saved by Kunkwawa.

The first half ended 0-0.

Eight minutes into the second half, Wanderers showed determination but Masters defence was solid that the likes of Maneno Nyoni could not allow Peter Wadabwa space to maneuver.

In this half, both teams made substutions, but the Nomads notable ones was when Esau Kanyenda paved the way for Felix Zulu. Kajembe was also introduced for Rafiq Namwera.

In the 52nd minute, Isaac Kaliat played Wadabwa through on goal, but he fired his shot from close range over the target with just the keeper to beat.

The Nomads continued to push forward after that and were finally rewarded for their efforts in the dying minute when a defensive error by Masters defenders allowed Julius Kajembe space and time on the ball inside the box, and he made no mistake from close range to ensure the Nomads collect maximum points in their second 2018 season fixture.

Masters Security players tried to protest the goal for off-side, but the referee Dennis Ngulube denied Masters claim.

After the last whistle, there were jubilations for the Nomads as they chanted, Nyerere zakoka mlonda.

Masters coacgAbbas Makawa—whose side drew their opening fixture against Civil last weekend—said they were saddened to lose the match which they fought hard fir a creditable point.

Majawa said ther are looking forward to turning around the fortunes in the next fixture.

Nomads coach Yasin Osman said he was happy that the team continue to register good results in Balaka.

The Nomads never lost a game at Balaka Stadium last season which they turned into their fortress and only drew with Civil Sporting Club.

