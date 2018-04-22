Father and sons arrested for cultivating Chamba: Woman nabbed for possessing Indian Hemp

Malawu Police in Mzimba have arrested a father and his two sons for allegedly cultivating marijuana locally known as chamba at their home in Nthapangwa Lunda Village in the district.

Northern Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Peter Kalaya identified the three as Lyton, Neverson 91, Alufeyo 74 and Lunda 64.

He said the suspects were arrested after a tip from members of the public.

“We have uprooted the Indian hemp which they were cultivating behind their house,” Kalaya pointed out.

He said the plants are weighing 500 kilogrammes, have been sent to Lunyangwa Research Station for laboratory tests.

“It is good that people now have come to realize that cultivating Indian hemp is a crime and we encourage them to continue helping the police in curbing these crimes,” the PRO said.

The suspects hail from Nthapangwa Lunda Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kampingo Sibande in the district and are currently at Mzimba Police Station pending to appear before court.

In a related development, Police in Lilongwe have arrested a woman, Annie Magombo, 27 from Chimbalange village area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kaphuka in Dedza district for being found in possession of Indian hemp locally known as chamba in her shop.

Lilongwe Police Station Spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula said they were tipped by well-wishers that the suspect was selling Marijuana in her shop.

“Following the tip we arrested the suspect and the search was conducted were we found twist of Indian hemp in her shop,” he explained

He disclosed that the suspect is in custody and the Indian hemp will be send to Chitedze research station for examination.

Dandaula said that the suspect would appear before court to answer the case of being found in possession of Indian hemp which is contrary to section 4 (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and Section 19 (1) of the Penal.

