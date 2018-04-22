Psalms formation movement to raise money for charity works evangelism

Psalms formation movement in collaboration with youth impact organisation called youth Christian interdenominational group has organised a show to raise money for a series of charity works evangelism.

The show will take place on April, 21 at Daeyang University chapel hall, along Lumbadzi M1 road next to Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) in Lilongwe.

The show has been organised under the theme “IMaGo dei” which means the image of God. The show is targeting all groups of people within and outside Lilongwe.

It will bring together well-known gospel artist in and outside the city from all kinds of music like dancehall, hip hop, reggae and Rnb to perform such as No reverse fame artist Shammah vocals from Blantyre, Saxess, CMG, Micco and Masophenya just to mention a few.

In an interview, Psalms formation movement spokesperson, Michael Chinere said they want to raise not less than K400, 000 which would help them to buy items like cartons of soap, clothes, and school materials for charity works.

“We believe that since cheer and encourage them on spiritual and academic excellence some will have to go back to school after encouraging them,” he pointed out.

Chinere said every year they have charity works to cheer orphans, poor people, prisoners, elderly and many others in the country.

“This year, we are planning of visit and cheers Luvimbo Street kid’s ministry which is run by Halmiton Banda with assorted items at bwalo lanjovu in Lilongwe,” the Spokesperson said.

He said during past years they also help needy students by paying school fees, buy groceries and other necessities.

Chinere added in addition to cheer venerable people they also want to spread the gospel through evangelism in different areas like Mchesi, Mitundu, Nathenje and other surrounding rural areas in Lilongwe.

He extended an invitation to every person in the country regardless of their denomination saying the entire gospel musicians have confirmed for their coming and to dish out nice performances on stage.

The members of the group are the ones pumping in personal resources so that the show becomes a success.

“We are selling movement t-shirts at K 5,000 and bangles K 1,000 and we are also asking all the well-wishers to help us in financially and resources,” he explained.

Shammah vocals confirmed to Mana on his coming to perform on the show.

He said, “Gospel lovers should come in large number to support and am ready to dish out my best tracks like no reverse, Yesu amakukhala, Chikondi cha daily track which are striking airwaves in radio and video stations in the country,” said the well-known Blantyre based gospel artist.

