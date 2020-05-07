Malawi, Zambia DCs share notes on coronavirus prevention

M’mbelwa District Council plans to put a quarantine facility at Mqocha, on the borderswith Zambia, as part of the district’s Coronavirus (Covid-19) reposnse.

M’mbelwa District Council acting district commissioner, Precious Kantsitsi said this on Tuesday in Mzimba during interaction meeting on Covid-19 with Chasefu District Council officials from Zambia.

“We really need to put institutional quarantine at our Mqocha Border as our colleagues from Chasefu District in Zambia have done,” Kantsitsi said.

He admitted that enforcement of virus pandemic measures is a problem in the district.

Kamtsitsi commended his Zambians counterparts saying they are doing tremendous work on enforcing the measures put in place to fight the pandemic.

Chasefu district commissioner Mustafa Banda said their visit to M’mbelwa District Council was to share ideas on how best the two districts can work together in the fight against COVID-19 as neighbouring districts.

“We have observed that our measures on COVID-19 which we are enforcing are strict as compared to those by our counterparts from M’mbelwa District Council,” Banda said.

Besides a quarantine centre, he cited example of bottle stores ban in Zambia which is not the case on the Malawian side.

“So, what is happening is that Zambians are coming to Malawi to drink beer where they can easily transmit the virus to Malawians or they can contract the virus in Malawi and transmit in Zambia,” Banda said.

Banda, however, expressed satisfaction with the discussions hoping to see more of such interactions on various issues.

Chasefu District Council is in Eastern Province of Zambia and has not recorded any Coronavirus case.

M’mbelwa District Hospital has screen and tested 87 suspected Coronavirus cases but all came out negative.

