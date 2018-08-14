Malawi, Zambia establish new border post in Mchinji

Malawi and Zambia have established a new border post in Mchinji to curb the number of Malawians travelling to Zambia without travel documents.

The new border post has been established at Mkanda/Gubudu as immigration officials who graced the launch of the border post said at least 150 people went into Zambia without travel documents.

The police said the new border post would help the police fight cross border crime like human trafficking which they said is rampant in the border district.

The authorities said the new border post will be used on Mondays and Thursdays for a start.

Group village headman Mwase of Mchinji welcomed the launch of the new border post, saying traditional leaders would intensify civic education on the new border post so that people are aware of the existence of the post.

He said this was a welcome development as Mchinji is always hit by crimes of all sorts because of its locality as a border district and criminals just sway into Zambia after committing crimes in Malawi.

Authorities in both Malawi and Zambia said new border posts are on the cards across the country to combat crime as well as force traders pay their taxes.

