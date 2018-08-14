University students blame Malawi police IG on  failure to combat crime on campus

Mzuzu University have hit at Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose for his lukewarm response on the rising trends of crime on campus.

Students interviewed said they caught a fellow student stealing on campus but the police did not effect an arrest because she is related to one of the top police officers in the region.

A representative of the students Gama said after the police failed to arrest her, they reported the natter to Jose who, instead of acting swiftly, he told the students to report the matter to the northern region police chief Peter Kalaya.

Jose or the police spokesperson could not be reached for comment as they were reportedly at a presidential function at Mzuzu State Lodge but sources have confided in Nyasa Times that the students feel unsafe with the suspected thief roaming around the campus freely.

“We expected the police to arrest her in order to deter the would be thieves,” said Gama.

Most of the items stolen include mobile phones and laptops, according to Gama.

