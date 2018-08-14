Mozambique arrest Malawian fishermen, confiscate fishing gear and boats

Mozambican police has confirmed the arrest of 67 fishermen from Malawi on allegations that they were fishing on Mozambique waters on Lake Malawi.

Police spokesperson in Mangochi Rodrick Maida said apart from arresting the Malawian fishermen, authorities in Mozambique have also confiscated fishing gear and boats and are demanding K5 million.

The fishermen were arrested at Mtengula fishing dock, according to sources at Mangochi police.

“They were released on Saturday after authorities from Malawi, including police officers from Mangochi but they are still holding on to the fishing gear, as they are demanding K5 million,” said a source.

Maida refused to give details on the matter.

The source said seven boats and fishing nets were confiscated and said the authorities in Mozambique have promised to give them back to Malawi after the K5 million is paid.

This comes barely weeks after Maputo and Lilongwe agreed to settle issues concerning people of the two countries amicably after one person was killed in Makanjira in Mangochi following a fracas of a piece of land.

Lake Malawi is shared between Mozambique, Tanzania and Mozambique although Mozambique and Tanzania share the huge Indian Ocean.

