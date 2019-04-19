Malawian Airlines starts direct flights between Blantyre to Johannesburg

Malawian Airlines will between April 24 start direct flights from Blantyre to Johannesburg after leasing an additional aircraft Bombardier Q400.

Chief executive officer for Malawian Airlines Hailemelekot Mamo says in a statement that for passengers originating from Lilongwe, the company’s Boeing 737 aircraft will from April 24 start operating direct flights to Johannesburg.

“Further, we are announcing introduction of two more flights between Lilongwe and Blantyre bringing to four number of flights between the two cities,” says Mamo.

He says the additional domestic flights will connect passengers arriving through Lilongwe but destined for Blantyre and vice versa.

The Malawian Airlines changes of their flight schedules follows an announcement by the Department of Civil Aviation that the main runway at Chileka International Airport will be closed from April 24 to July 23 for maintenance and rehabilitation.

According to the notice by the Department of Civil Aviation, the secondary runway at Chileka will remain operational for the duration of the works and will be used for departures and arrivals of aircrafts of appropriate categories.

