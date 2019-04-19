St Padre Pio Church walk Way of the Cross

St Padre Pio Church an outstation of Kagwa Parish in Area 49, Lilongwe Friday participated in the Way of Cross as part of Easter celebration.

Fr. Gerald Kubesa led the proceedings of the Way of Cross.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Fr Kubesa urged members of the church to repeat their sins and to continue living in Christian Life.

He said the ceremony offers them a chance to reconcile their sins and leave Old ways of their lives.

The Way of Cross started at 9 am at Kalonga School within old Gulliver and the day provided a cool weather as a result of cloudy condition of the day.

