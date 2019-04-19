MCP to turn Mangochi into a lake city as part of Chakwera’s development plan –Mia

The vice president of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who is also the party’s running mate, Mohammed Sidik Mia, is pushing the horizons of MCP dominance beyond the closest imaginations of their disillusioned opponents in the influential lakeshore district of Mangochi.

The political crowd pulle, who is also a vibrant business magnat, Thursday stormed the headquarters of Chief Nankumba in the populous lake shore district.

Speaking to the mammoth crowds gathered at Nankumba community secondary ground, Mia urged the people to usher in a new ray of hope that is coming with Lazarus Chakwera and the MCP.

He emphasized that time has come for the people to enjoy the benefits of their taxes by voting out the “thieving regime” of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mia assured the people that MCP will do away with corruption and nepotism.

Bemoaning the growing practice of cronyism that’s eaten the very fabric of the economy, Mia was concerned that only a handful of privileged people surrounding the powers are monopolising business and employment opportunities at the expense of deserving Malawians.

He said that the Chakwera government will equip rural Malawians to start and own up middle scale businesses that will enable locals to supply necessities on the many hotels around Mangochi.

Mia also reiterated the MCP vision of lakeshore cities in Mangochi, Salima, Nkhatabay and Karonga. According to Mia, this will boost the tourism sector which is a potential forex earner.

On priorities for the district, he repeated their pledge of an international airport and a fully fledged stadium (not just a wall around a pitch) Mangochi.

He therefore urged the people to vote for MCP government and it’s parliamentary and council candidates.

Speaking earlier, Beatrice Ngaunje, an MCP shadow member of the Mangochi West constituency, assured the full to brim multitude that only the MCP pair of Chakwera and Mia has a clean track record.

She said this is not a good time to entrust looters and plunders, stating that all those vying for the presidency this year like Mutharika, Vice-President Saulos Chilima and Minister Atupele Muluzi have miserably failed together in the past five years of “torture and humiliation”.

Taking his turn, the People’s Party provincial chair for the Eastern region, Ibrahim Matola expressed optimism that the grand coalition of the MCP, PP and FP is destined to win.

Mia is visiting two more constituencies of Mangochi Malombe and Mangochi Lutende on Good Friday.

