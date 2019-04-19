4 families off to their MultiChoice-sponsored Easter holiday 

Winners of the MultiChoice Malawi’s DStv Easter promotion for an all-expenses paid Easter holiday for three nights at three different Sunbird Hotels, have left for their expedition on Friday, starting with Sunbird Thawale and Mwembezi Restaurant, an exclusive holiday resort that is located in Majete Wildlife Reserve in Chikwawa.

The four families are Golden Kang’oma, his wife Sophie and kids Tisekere and Takondwa from Lilongwe; Michael Maliro and his wife Esnath from Blantyre; Idana Chimombo and his wife Susan from Mzimba; Kenneth Kamwamba and his wife Sellina from Blantyre, all of whom said they were very taken by pleasant surprise when they were communicated to of their fortune.

From Majete, the four families will head for Sunbird Ku Chawe in Zomba City atop Zomba Mountain and the last night is at Sunbird Livingstonia, which is located on the lakeshore of Senga Bay, Salima, 125 km from Lilongwe.

MultiChoice launched the competition last month in which it asked subscribers to stay connected throughout the month up to April 10 to stand a chance of winning the exclusive holiday.

MultiChoice’s Head of Commercials, Yuk-yen Au-Yeung promised the winners that they will have lots of fun during this expedition where they will be treated to game viewing at Majete, Jeep ride on Zomba Mountain trail whilst at Ku Chawe and a visit to Gwezule Cultural Village and Crocodile Farm whilst at Livingstonia.

“This is an exciting expedition for you and especially the two kids, whose experience they will cherish for the rest of their lives,” Au-Yeung said. “We have done this in paying back for your loyalty by staying connected to your DStv subscription without even knowing you are into a competition.

“We trust you will enjoy yourselves and I am sure you will share very good camaraderie amongst yourselves since you all come from different places,” she said.

Maliro could not hide his excitement, saying he never planned anything special for Easter at all and this opportunity will be a memorable one.

“What is so pleasant about it all is that I wasn’t even aware there was that competition but I just felt obliged to pay our monthly premiums because that is what provides us with maximum entertainment.

“I feel honoured to be rewarded like this. This will be an Easter with a difference,” he said.

Thawale Lodge in Majete wildlife reserve has 7 tented chalets planted within Majete around a serene floodlit waterhole that attracts different ranges of wildlife.

Majete Wildlife Reserve is situated in the lower Shire valley approximately 70km from Blantyre.

Sunbird Ku Chawe’s attraction is the pristine Sourthern Region Water Board’s Mulunguzi Dam water reservoir and also Jeep treks up some trails of the Zomba mountain.

“This Easter promotion has been designed to reward our esteemed customers for their continuous support. At MultiChoice Malawi, we believe it is our responsibility to take care of and reward our valued customers,” said MultiChoice’s sales executive Deborah Chauwa, who will be the families’ host during the expedition.

