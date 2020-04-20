Malawian British soldier on 100-mile fundraising challenge for Covid-19 PPEs

Bruno Kantiki, a Malawian who is with the British Army embarked on a 100 mile Challenge on Sunday, doing 10 miles a day to raise funds to procure for personal protection equipment (PPEs) for Malawi health workers, who are in the frontline in the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Staff Sergeant Kantiki, who is based in Tidworth serving with the 19 Regiment Royal Artillery, has even attracted the attention of the British media as he targets to raise almost MK3 million and as of Monday he has managed to raise just over MK1 million.

“I am sure with wider publicity we could exceed the target and buy more of the much needed PPEs for our health workers, who are doing a tremendous job of treating COVID-19 patients as well as sensitising the public on how to keep healthy,” Kantiki said.

Kantiki, a former Malawi Broadcatsing Corporation (MBC) employee, said he has been inspired by 99-year old British Army veteran — Captain Tom Moore — who has raised millions for UK National Health Service through several challenges.

“I would like to take on a physical challenge to run 10 miles everyday for 10 days culminating my birthday on 29th of this month”, he said.

Kantiki, who joined the British Army in 2003, said: “People can donate by going to my ‘Just Giving Page Bruno Kantiki’ on the website or email me [email protected] for more details if they can’t use the website.”

While appreciative that Nyasa Times contacted him to publicize the fund-raiser, Kantiki said it would also be nice to mention that Malawians must feel encouraged and learn to support one another for charity.

Former students of Kamuzu Academy, some based in the diaspora, target to raise £20,000 (about K20 million) also to procure PPEs as a matter of response to the goal of protecting healthcare workers in Malawi from COVID-19 infection.

Created last week, the fundraiser is being carried out on GoFundMe online charity portal.

As an introduction, the alumni introduced themselves as Kamuzu Academy products, who recognise the immense privilege of Malawi’s founding father Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s vision that those who get education at the Academy should also have the responsibility of giving back to society.

The Alumni takes cognizance that Malawi is the 5th poorest country in the world and has a population of over 18 million and looked after by 600 medical doctors and 4,500 qualified nurses.

“This translates into 1 doctor per 30,000 people compared to an average of 1 doctor per 330 people in the European Union (EU),” says the organisers.

