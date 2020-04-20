Another Malawian in UK dies from coronavirus
Malawi has suffered third casualty of its diaspora community to the global pandemic, coronavirus (Covid-19) with the confirmed death of nurse Grant Maganga.
Maganga who was working as a mental nurse in NHS died Monday morning after contracting Covid-19.
He was based in Bolton after moving from Manchester.
Already, the Malawi community in UK has lost two to Covid-19.
Last week, former vo leyball star Best Nkhoma, succumbed to the disease in London where he was living.
Nkhoma was born in 1965 and is survived by a wife and five children.
First Covid-19 casualty from Malawi community was nurse Elsie Chafulumira Sazuze, in mid 40’s, who was based in Birmingham in England’s Midlands and was working for a care home .
She had no underlying health issues.
Her husband Kenneth Sazuze – a renowned Malawian DJ who is training to be a nurse – said she fell ill at home before being taken to Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield where she died.
Sazuze said his wife of 24 years, who had trained and worked at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, understood the risks of working on the front line but was happy to help people.
DJ at 48 years training to be a nurse kkkk
Palibe vuto, learning doesnt stop….. no wonder illiteracy levels and poverty are very high in Malawi because of such backward thinking…learning has no limit and the average age of scientist studying the corona virus in France is 68, still learning it…, Inu muuesa ka degree at 20 years its enough….people in advanced countries get degrees in their teens up to sixties, but poverty thinking here posits degree only early 20s….no wonder we grant injunctions against lockdown….
MHSRIP. All those who are doubting about how deadly Corona-virus is, please, understand that Malawi’s only option is PREVENTION.
RIP
Bambo Kenyatta Mukumva zimenezi!?
Ambuye timvereni chisoni
Please don’t import colona virus to Malawi, thats why we said we should shut down our boarders first , but we rushed to close schools leaving our boarders wide open , first casualty of covid 19 in Malawi was from abroad
Mabvuto, Covid 19 originated from China (incase you’ve forgotten), hence this has been imported into every other country and hard to control.