Malawi govt bow down to health workers pressure: Revises upward risk allowances

Malawi government has finally bowed down to pressure from frontline health workers by revising upwards their risk allowance amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The development comes after the health workers staged a sit-in strike across the country since last weekend demanding review of their risk allowance.

.“I am pleased to inform you that the treasury has approved the revised risk allowance for Health workers which will be effective 1st April, 2020” reads part of a statement signed by chief director in the ministry of health Bestone Chisamile.

According to the statement, the revised rates are only applicable during the period of the Corona pandemic.

The least who were getting K1,000 will now be pocketing K20,000 while those that were getting K1,800 will be getting up to K60,000 according to their grades.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango also commented about he revised health risk allowances during the news conference.

“The Ministry of Health engaged various associations to get their input to the rates and government has responded based on that guidance.

“Government has therefore released a circular on the rates to cover this area. All our public health care workers will start receiving this from this month of April,” the minister said.

Mhango said government is working “tirelessly” to ensure that both the patient and health care workers are protected.

Apart from risk allowances, the health workers are complaining about poor work conditions, being overworked and lacking safety equipment to protect them against coronavirus.

Mhango said currently the ministry has recruited 755 health workers from the 2000 that President Peter Mutharika ordered and the recruitment is expected to be finalised this week.

Access to public healthcare services in Malawi is free – it is mostly used by the majority of the country’s population who are poor.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!