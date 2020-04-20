Multichoice Malawi rewards customers for staying connected to DStv and GOtv

During these unprecedented and tough times of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in which people are being asked to stay at home, DStv and GOtv are lightening the load with some great news on their platforms.

From Monday, April 20, DStv and GOtv customers who are fully paid up on their subscriptions will automatically get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost, as pledged by MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director Gus Banda.

Banda says this offer is a way of thanking their valued customers for their loyalty, saying it is their priority to put customers at the heart of everything they do, and in line with their mission to make great entertainment available.

“Even during the most trying of times, we wanted to gift our very loyal and valued customer base by giving them a chance to experience a wider range of the quality content we carry on our other packages.

“This is our token of appreciation for their continued support,” Banda said.

MultiChoice says all active and disconnected customers for Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus, who will pay for their current package will be bumped up to a higher package to enjoy a wider viewing experience.

“DStv Access customers can now enjoy international series on FOX and VUZU while learning something new on Discovery Family,” says a statement from MultiChoice.

“DStv Family customers will get to explore movies to suit every mood on M-Net Movies Action, BET and FOX while entertaining the kids on TNT.

Customers on the Compact package will discover a world of international and local entertainment on 1 Magic, E! Entertainment, Comedy Central and an array of movies on M-Net Movies Binge.

The entertainment service provider also says DStv Compact Plus customer can enjoy the best in international series and movies on M-Net and M-Net Movies Premier.

“For GOtv customers, the offer is available to Lite, Value and Plus customers. This means that GOtv Lite viewers can keep up to date with the Hollywood life on E! Entertainment and Disney Junior for the kids.

“GOtv Value customers can enjoy the wonderful array of local and international content on the GOtv Plus package including the addictive telenovelas on Telemundo and Zee World and discover the amazing animal kingdom with Nat Geo Wild.

“GOtv Plus customers can enter a world of ultimate entertainment with a variety of over 90 channel options for the whole family on GOtv Max like BET, CBS Reality and Cartoon Network.”

To get in on this unmissable offer, MultiChoice says customers simply need to make sure their subscription is fully paid up and to “sit back, relax and enjoy the entertainment”.

The DStv customers are asked to visit www.dstvafrica.com to enjoy all the extra entertainment on the move and download the DStv Now App which allows one to watch from wherever they are.

For GOtv, customers can visit www.gotvafrica.com to find out more about this amazing deal, and other payment options.

On April 1, MultiChoice, in conjunction with the Mindset Network that was initiated by former South Africa President, late Nelson Mandela in 2003, launched a Mindset Pop — a dedicated channel for primary school learners effective on 2020.

Mindset Pop DStv channel 317 will feature educational programming covering the entire General Education and Training (GET) phase, including Early Childhood Development (ECD), as well as a key focus on the Grade 4-9 curriculum.

