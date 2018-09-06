Malawian company Arkay Pak Investments donates mattresses, drugs to Chadza Health Centre

Lilongwe-based medical and printing company, Arkay Pak Investments has donated mattresses, nutritional food and medical drugs to Chadza Health Centre in the area of Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe.

During the presentation ceremony over the weekend, Arkay Pak Operations Director, Talha Saqib said the company decided to assist the hospital after noting that the hospital was facing a lot of challenges and they will strive to reduce problems which the health centre is facing.

“This is just the beginning,” Saqib said. “After this donation, we will sit down with the committee here at the hospital where we will now analyse challenges for us to see how to deal with the problems identified on short, medium and long term measures,” he said.

Recently, the company donated roof iron sheets at a primary school Mchinji and also donated medical drugs at Mkanda Health Centre, also in Mchinji.

Chadza Health Centre officer in charge, Joe Mark Banda apart from shortage of mattresses they were facing, the hospital is also facing problem of space, drug shortage as well as shortage of staff houses.

The health centre’s officer in charge Mark Banda said pregnant women were sleeping on the cold floor.

Executive Director of Malawi Health Equity Network (Mehn), George Jobe, said maternal health does not allow women to give birth or to sleep on the floor.

“We should ensure that our women are given conducive environment whenever in our hospitals,” he said. “We are calling upon our district councils to priotise on some of these things.”

Malawian health sector receives some budgetary support from government in every financial year but it is not enough and some hospitals and health centres survive through well wishers just like what Arkay Pak Investments has done.

Arkay Pak Investments deals with medical equipment, surgical products printing and erection of billboards.

