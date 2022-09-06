Malawian film Highbrow is now one of the top 20 most watched movies on DStv’s Showmax channel—MultiChoice

One of the two Malawian movies, ‘Highbrow’ — that was featured on M-Net Movies AfroCinema film festival — is now one of the top 20 most watched movies on Showmax.

MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Emma Gichonge announced this at the 2022 Media Showcase — its annual engagement with the media, which aims to summarize and exhibit how MultiChoice embraces its role as Africa’s most-loved storyteller.

Highbrow, was featured at the M-Net Movies AfroCinema film festival alongside another Malawi movie hit, ‘Fatsani: A Tale of Survival’.

Highbrow was premiered in Malawi last year while Fatsani earned producer Hastings Golosi earned him to tell his story and learn on branding at the virtual 2021 International Conference of Stars in September last year, where he was been invited as one of the keynote speakers.

Written and directed by Chaz and shot produced by Ben Sam and Jiran — Highbrow tells real life stories sorrounding the infamous financial scandal Cashgate.

Fatsani: A Tale of Survival’ — Malawi’s official entry to the 2022 Oscars — is drama about a young girl forced to sell bananas in the street for survival after her school is shut down.

This year, MultiChoice introduced OneZed, the home of Africa’s stories on GOtv; binge worthy movie channel, Movie Room on DStv; Big Brother Naija and international blockbuster movie channel, Studio Universal, “which was a game changer on GOtv”.

