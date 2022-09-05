Coca-Cola Beverages Africa takes over soft drinks production in Malawi from Castel

September 6, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa’s (CCBA), subsidiary Coca-Cola Beverages Limited (CCBL) has officially taken over the production and marketing of soft drinks in the country.

CCBA has taken over from Castel soft drinks business and company officials have assured Malawian customers of continued supply of the soft drinks on the local market.

MD Seutloadi Thaanyane

CCBA managing director Seutloadi Thaanyane said at a press briefing on Monday in Blantyre that the company understands the value and importance of the local soft drinks hence intends to retain and bring even more on the local market.

According to Seutloadi, CCBA will have its head office in Lilongwe while Blantyre and Lilongwe plants will serve as production, distribution and logistics sites for the newly-formed Coca-Cola Beverages Africa subsidiary

The CCBA group currently operates in 14 countries, including its six key markets of South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique and Namibia, as well as Tanzania, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, the islands of Comoros and Mayotte, Eswatini, Lesotho, and now also Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
First Capital Bank introduces ‘Civil Servant Loan’ from K100,000 up to K3m

One of the country's leading bank, First Capital Bank Plc has introduced a Civil Servant Loan-Zangaphee, which is aimed at...

Close