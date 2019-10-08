Malawian migrants found in container lorry in Mozambique heading to South Africa

Police in Mozambique have thwarted an attempt to traffic 42 illegal immigrants from Malawi in a container lorry heading to South Africa.

BBC says the immigrants had been travelling in the lorry for three days before they were intercepted in the capital of Gaza province, Xai-Xai.

Police spokesperson Carlos Macuacua said the detained migrants told authorities they had been assured of employment in South Africa.

Macuacua said police are working with the Mozambique migration authorities to repatriate them to Malawi.

“This is an illegal immigration case. They hold no identity cards and they were being carried in inhumane conditions,” said Macuacua.

He said immigration authorities and the national investigation service are working together to find the masterminds of the illegal immigration attempt to South Africa.

