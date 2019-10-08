MEC announces registration dates for Nov 5 by election

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced date for registration ahead of the forthcoming November 5 2019 by-elections for Lilongwe South Constituency and Matenje Ward By-elections.

A statement released on Tuesday 8th October 2019 signed by Chief elections Officer Sam Alfandika indicates that the registration exercise will run concurrently between 10th and 11th October, 2019.

It further reminds all Malawians that all those who registered for the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections will not need to register again but just go to the centre where they registered to inspect their names in the voters roll.

Those eligible to register are Malawians who have attained the age of 18 and above or will attain the voting age on the last day of voter registration which is 11th October, 2019.

“As per electoral laws, a person is eligible to register as a voter in a place where they were born, carryout business, live or work,” reads part of the statement.

“First time registrants are advised to bring their national IDs or the registration slip they were given by the National Registration Bureau (NRB) as evidence of civil registration,” it adds.

Meanwhile, MEC reminds all political parties and aspirants that nomination papers are available for collection from the Constituency/Ward Returning Offices and council headquarters.

“The Commission will receive nomination papers on 16th October, 2019 but aspirants are encouraged to take their nomination papers for pre-inspection on 15th October, 2019 at their Constituency/Ward Returning Office” says the statement.

