Malawian mum-of-three takes own life in England

January 18, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

A Malawi citizen Mrs Sandra Padambo, mum-of-three was tragically found hanged by after she took her own life  at home Bradford in England.

Mrs Sandra Padambo: Committed suicide

The family has confirmed  but said the matter is in the hands of British police.

Padambo committed suicide on Wednesday and reportedly left a note.

“ Police are dealing with the issue, once concluded burial will take place in Bradford at a date to be announced,” a brief statement from the family said.

The family said a vigil is being held at the deceased’s partner’s home  Guguda Padambo in Allerton, Bradford

“Gathering will continue until the body is interred,” the family said.

