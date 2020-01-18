Malawian mum-of-three takes own life in England

A Malawi citizen Mrs Sandra Padambo, mum-of-three was tragically found hanged by after she took her own life at home Bradford in England.

The family has confirmed but said the matter is in the hands of British police.

Padambo committed suicide on Wednesday and reportedly left a note.

“ Police are dealing with the issue, once concluded burial will take place in Bradford at a date to be announced,” a brief statement from the family said.

The family said a vigil is being held at the deceased’s partner’s home Guguda Padambo in Allerton, Bradford

“Gathering will continue until the body is interred,” the family said.

