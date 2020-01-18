DPP operative ‘Ana achepa’ in car accident, accuses party of dumping him

An operative for covering Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who puts number plates on his vehicles insulting the opposition has suffered injuries following an accident that happened this week when he was coming from a presidential function in Lilongwe.

In a clip, circulating in various social media platforms, the DPP supporter, only identified as Ana Achepa, is accusing the party of abandoning him.

He says the party abandoned him since the accident.

“I am not begging for money but better treatment,” he said.

He says he wants to be airlifted abroad for better medical treatment.

There was no immediate comment from the DPP.

