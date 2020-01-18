People in Neno stage violent protests

Some people at Zalewa in Neno on Saturday morning staged violent protests, blocking the ever busy M1 Blantyre-Lilongwe road with burning tyres and stones.

Police had to come in to disperse the irate protesters, triggering running battles between the law enforcers and the protesters.

The protesters are said to have been angered by the police action in the area who rescued a suspected thief from mob justice.

Neno police officer-in-charge Lucy Harawa said the situation is now back to normal and motorists are able to drive on the road.

She however said the police were investigating the cause of the violence.

