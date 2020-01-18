Malawi wants more youth in agriculture, Nankhumwa meets German counterpart

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has emphasized the need to engage the youth in meaningful agriculture at a tender age, if Africa is to achieve food security in the near future, and particularly in the light of high unemployment.

The minister said this when he met the German Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture Julia Klockner in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Nankhumwa noted that Africa is not meaningfully and comprehensively involving the youth in developing the agriculture sector and that there is an urgent need to change the status quo. This, he said, would be achieved through, among others, partnering with other countries especially the European Union (EU) to promote youth participation in agriculture in order to achieve rapid social and economic development in Africa.

Nankhumwa also informed his German counterpart of the need for improved Africa and European Union trade interlinkages, especially regarding agricultural products.

He explained that unless trade interlinkages between Africa and the EU, which is the world’s largest trade market, improve, farmers in Africa will continue to toil without any notable benefits.

Klockner said that the EU, especilly the German Government, will consider rendering financial and technical assistance to African governments to ensure that there is full engagement of the youth in the agriculture sector.

On trade, Klockner emphasized the need for rapid policy implementation on trade within the individual blocs, which must ensure that there is a win-win situation as far as intercontinental trade is concerned.

Nankhumwa was among 74 agriculture ministers at the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture Headquarters who attended the 12th Berlin Agriculture Ministers’ meeting on Saturday.

Among some of the issues on the agenda at the 12th Agriculture Ministers Conference included adoption of the Comminique on Agriculture on issues of Fair Rules in Agricultural Trade, Trade for Global Food Security, Inclusive, Sustainable and Safe Value Chains and Trade for Agriculture Development.

Malawi is committed to the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. In particular, the goals on Zero Hunger (SDG2) and partnerships for the goals (SDG17) is of paramount concern, according to Nankhumwa.

The 12th Agriculture Ministers Meeting is part of the Global Forum on Food and Agriculture Conference, which is held in Berlin, Germany annually. This year the conference is being held under the theme “Food for All:Trade for Secure, Diverse and Sustainable Nutrition”.

