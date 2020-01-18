Teachers go for sit in strike Monday

Learners in public schools might not have classes on Monday following a sit in which Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has a planned to force government to pay December salaries to some teachers and lecturers.

The teachers and lecturers in teachers training colleges were removed from the payroll for failure to submit their National Identification cards.

According to a statement from TUM, the demonstrations will take place in all district councils.

However, the statement says if government fails to pay the teachers by Wednesday 22nd January 2020, the demonstrations will be held at Capital Hill.

But ministry of Education principal secretary Justin Saidi says Treasury on Friday funded all councils for the teachers’ December salary arrears.

“Mindful of the time left, councils have been given 19th January, 2020 to submit processed arrears to the accountant general for cheque processing,” said Saidi.

He said it is expected the pay parade will start on January 21,2020.

